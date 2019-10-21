HSBC Raises Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 3,250

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price objective lifted by HSBC from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,250 ($42.47) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($47.04) to GBX 3,700 ($48.35) in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($48.35) to GBX 4,300 ($56.19) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.39) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wizz Air currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,557.50 ($46.49).

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 3,891 ($50.84) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 2,324 ($30.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,906 ($51.04). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,603.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,455.16.

In other news, insider Diederik Pen sold 15,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,560 ($46.52), for a total value of £534,000 ($697,765.58).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

