HSBC Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €14.50 Price Target

HSBC set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UCG. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.20 ($18.84) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €14.38 ($16.73).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.