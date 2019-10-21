Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TWNK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Hostess Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.80.

TWNK stock opened at $13.14 on Thursday. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $14.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cdm Hostess Class C, Llc sold 962,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $13,474,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 455,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $6,375,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hostess Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 932,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hostess Brands by 55.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

