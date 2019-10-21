Horan Securities Inc. Sells 296 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Horan Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 366.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.16. 7,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,542. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average is $57.17. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $59.53.

