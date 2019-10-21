Horan Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 317.5% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $270,095.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,905.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

GLW traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $29.97. 2,444,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,678,485. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus set a $42.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup set a $32.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

