HOQU (HQX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36,900.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One HOQU token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. Over the last week, HOQU has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $356,630.00 and approximately $36,900.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00222127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.73 or 0.01297732 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031636 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00089405 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX, Cobinhood, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

