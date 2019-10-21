Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 262.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 86.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 73.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 802.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 10,525.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. 2.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Honda Motor stock opened at $26.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $30.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $36.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

