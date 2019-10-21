Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Hilton Hotels from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks cut Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.09.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. Hilton Hotels has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $101.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average is $92.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 330.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hilton Hotels will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 15.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,233,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,842,000 after buying an additional 3,174,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,712,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,219,000 after purchasing an additional 160,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,798,000 after purchasing an additional 544,547 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 11.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,588,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 485,682 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 76.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

