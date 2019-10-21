Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hi-Crush’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.04). Hi-Crush posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hi-Crush will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hi-Crush.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Hi-Crush had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.08 million.

HCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price target on Hi-Crush and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Hi-Crush from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Hi-Crush from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hi-Crush from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of HCR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 579,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65. Hi-Crush has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $142.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91.

About Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

