Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $28.91 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.6% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754,332 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,021,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,357,000 after purchasing an additional 275,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,155,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,165,000 after purchasing an additional 272,685 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $120.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.10. The firm has a market cap of $384.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $121.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

