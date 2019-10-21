Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.0323 (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $20.53 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00241177 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 636,515,764 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.