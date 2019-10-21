Head-To-Head Survey: SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) vs. First of Long Island (OTCMKTS:FLIC)

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) and First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.7% of SouthCrest Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of First of Long Island shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of First of Long Island shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and First of Long Island’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthCrest Financial Group $24.75 million 2.15 $13.66 million N/A N/A First of Long Island $140.52 million 4.03 $41.57 million $1.63 14.09

First of Long Island has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Risk & Volatility

SouthCrest Financial Group has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First of Long Island has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SouthCrest Financial Group and First of Long Island, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 First of Long Island 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

SouthCrest Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First of Long Island pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and First of Long Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A First of Long Island 28.68% 10.80% 0.99%

Summary

First of Long Island beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SouthCrest Financial Group Company Profile

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, construction and development, equipment and inventory, practice, and Georgia entertainment tax credit financing; construction to permanent, investment real estate, and acquisition and development loans; and working capital and lines of credit. The company also offers credit and debit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, business payroll, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, telephone banking, and ATM services. It serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. As of April 26, 2018, the company operated through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans. It also offers account reconciliation services, ACH origination, ATM banking and deposit automation, bank by mail, bill payment, cash management services, collection services, controlled disbursement accounts, foreign currency sales and purchases, healthcare remittance automation, debit cards, lock box services, merchant credit card services, and mobile capture services, as well as mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance. In addition, the company provides night depository services, payroll services, personal money orders, remote deposit, safe deposit boxes, securities transactions, signature guarantee services, travelers checks, investment management and trust services, domestic and international wire transfers, and withholding tax depository services, as well as drive-through, mobile, online, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 51 branches, including 6 full-service branches in Queens, 3 in Brooklyn, and 2 commercial banking offices in Manhattan. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

