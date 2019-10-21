Head-To-Head Review: RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) & Adamas Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Adamas Pharmaceuticals and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamas Pharmaceuticals -241.41% -149.97% -50.94% RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals -1,790.79% N/A -198.90%

Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adamas Pharmaceuticals and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamas Pharmaceuticals $34.05 million 3.25 -$131.00 million ($4.87) -0.82 RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals $70,000.00 281.81 -$1.99 million N/A N/A

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.4% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamas Pharmaceuticals 2 3 5 0 2.30 RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $18.44, indicating a potential upside of 363.43%. Given Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adamas Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals.

Summary

Adamas Pharmaceuticals beats RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications. It is also developing ADS-5102 that is in Phase III clinical study to treat walking impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis and other indications; and ADS-4101, which has completed two Phase I studies for treating partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. In addition, the company offers Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe dementia of an Alzheimer's type. The company was formerly known as NeuroMolecular Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2007. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4 (Tß4), for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue. It also evaluates the commercial development of peptide fragments and derivatives of Tß4 for potential cosmeceutical and other personal care uses. The company was formerly known as Alpha 1 Biomedicals, Inc. and changed its name to RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2000. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

