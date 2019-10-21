Head-To-Head Review: mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) and Polar Power (OTCMKTS:POLA)

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of mPhase Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Polar Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for mPhase Technologies and Polar Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares mPhase Technologies and Polar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mPhase Technologies N/A N/A N/A Polar Power -0.38% -0.51% -0.42%

Volatility and Risk

mPhase Technologies has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polar Power has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares mPhase Technologies and Polar Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mPhase Technologies $2.50 million 1.06 $310,000.00 N/A N/A Polar Power $24.05 million 1.21 -$850,000.00 ($0.08) -36.00

mPhase Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Polar Power.

Summary

mPhase Technologies beats Polar Power on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc. researches, develops, and fabricates smart surfaces using materials science engineering, and enabled by breakthroughs in nanotechnology science and the principles of microfluidics and microelectromechanical systems. The company focuses on research and development of its Smart Nanobattery for military and commercial applications. It has a patent portfolio consisting of 16 licensed, owned, and jointly owned patents, including patent applications in the United States covering its battery products and Smart Surfaces Technology, a platform to control the flow of fluids by manipulating the ways liquids behave when in contact with a solid or porous surface. The company's Smart Surface technology has applications, such as energy storage and power management for portable electronics and microelectronics, self-cleaning surfaces, filters for water purification or desalination systems, materials for environmental remediation that separate liquids or solvents, and other situations where the control of the interaction of a solid surface exposed to a liquid is vitally important. mPhase Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

