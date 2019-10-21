HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Stock Holdings Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HD Supply by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,369,000 after buying an additional 707,576 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in HD Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $264,175,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in HD Supply by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,104,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,342,000 after buying an additional 58,789 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in HD Supply by 18.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,417,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,665,000 after buying an additional 523,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in HD Supply by 4.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,389,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,879,000 after buying an additional 143,918 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $23,130,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDS stock opened at $39.74 on Monday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. HD Supply had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on HD Supply to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

