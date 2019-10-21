HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $505.28 Million

Equities analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) will announce $505.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for HCP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $491.60 million and the highest is $530.60 million. HCP reported sales of $456.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCP will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HCP.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $489.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.67 million. HCP had a net margin of 53.57% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on HCP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus raised HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HCP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered HCP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised HCP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In other HCP news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,261,204.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,177,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,636 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,663,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,988,000 after purchasing an additional 788,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,570,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,685 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 9,733,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,822,000 after purchasing an additional 976,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,362,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,405,000 after purchasing an additional 821,684 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCP opened at $37.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80. HCP has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $37.52.

HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

