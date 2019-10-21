Hawaiian (HA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Hawaiian to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $712.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HA stock opened at $28.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hawaiian has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75.

In other news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,435.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HA. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.45.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

