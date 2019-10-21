Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 1,234 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lessened its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,525 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 4.6% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $27,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its position in TJX Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,204 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 405,849 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 150,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 17.4% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 122,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

