Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,715. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.44 and a 1 year high of $232.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.99.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target (up from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.53.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

