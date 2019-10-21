Harvey Investment Co. LLC Invests $206,000 in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.00.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total transaction of $2,323,985.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total transaction of $261,306.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,903.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,121 shares of company stock worth $6,134,153 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $556.54. 278,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $355.28 and a fifty-two week high of $567.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $542.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

