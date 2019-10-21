Harvey Investment Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,922 shares during the quarter. Waters makes up about 2.1% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $12,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 20.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,312,000 after buying an additional 30,822 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 278.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 65,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 48,450 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 40.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 46.1% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1,148.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.60.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.00. 227,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,651. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $167.93 and a twelve month high of $255.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.53.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.46 million. Waters had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

