Harmony (ONE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.08 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $14.74 million and $3.08 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00041343 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.25 or 0.06056202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00001059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00043770 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000157 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,594,623,008 tokens. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

