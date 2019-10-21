Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Stock Position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 119.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 9.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 46.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 46,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 52.1% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 24.6% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in KLA-Tencor during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $156.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.23.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,282 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $306,153.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $39,845.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,988 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $259,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,893,570. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $159.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.71. KLA-Tencor Corp has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $167.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.48.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 60.86%. KLA-Tencor’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

