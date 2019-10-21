Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $91.94

Griffin Mining Ltd (LON:GFM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $91.94 and traded as low as $80.50. Griffin Mining shares last traded at $80.50, with a volume of 11,737 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 91.94. The company has a market capitalization of $138.63 million and a P/E ratio of 11.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.