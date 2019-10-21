GreenMed Trading Down 55.9% Over Last Week (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. In the last seven days, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the US dollar. GreenMed has a total market cap of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GreenMed token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00221832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $112.66 or 0.01370125 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00032907 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00090640 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GreenMed Token Profile

GreenMed’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

