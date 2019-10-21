Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Great Western Mining Co. Plc (LON:GWMO) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.14. Great Western Mining shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,650,694 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.73.

About Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO)

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC engages in the exploration and mining of mineral properties in the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for copper, silver, gold, and other minerals. It holds interests in 896 claims covering a total area of 73 square kilometers located in the mineral county, Nevada.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.