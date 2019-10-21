Graphic Packaging (GPK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GPK opened at $14.67 on Monday. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

