Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Gogo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gogo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Shares of GOGO opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. Gogo has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gogo will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Gogo news, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,608.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hugh W. Jones purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 265,851 shares of company stock worth $1,101,013 over the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Gogo by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,551,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after buying an additional 183,056 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

