Globe Life (GL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.34%. On average, analysts expect Globe Life to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL opened at $94.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Vern D. Herbel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $4,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,612,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $2,311,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,510 shares in the company, valued at $56,441,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,820 shares of company stock worth $9,241,936 over the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.