Global Payments Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Payments in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GPN. Wedbush raised their target price on Global Payments from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

NYSE GPN opened at $160.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.49. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Global Payments by 1,795.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Global Payments by 40.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 16.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 66,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $10,164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Global Payments by 115.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.18, for a total value of $109,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,980 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $1,924,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,353.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,410 shares of company stock worth $5,672,260. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

