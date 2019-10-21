Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

GBT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen set a $83.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.58. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $241,332.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $241,332.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $150,305.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $48,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,371 shares of company stock worth $549,865 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 44,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

