Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 3,225 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Nucor by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 92,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,022 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Nucor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 156,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $51.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.28.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

In related news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 19,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,081,909.41. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 475,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,827,666.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 5,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $327,413.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,559 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,276.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,205 shares of company stock worth $1,815,615 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

