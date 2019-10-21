Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 301.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $268,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,190 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $142,587.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 277,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,006.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 7,500 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $138,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,866.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,901,706 shares of company stock valued at $93,209,033 and have sold 27,422 shares valued at $478,599. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.76. Sunrun Inc has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.78 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities set a $26.00 price objective on Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.19.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

