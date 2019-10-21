Gifto Market Cap Reaches $7.99 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit, BiteBTC, Bancor Network and Kyber Network. Gifto has a total market cap of $7.99 million and $2.34 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gifto has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Cobinhood, Bibox, Coinnest, CoinTiger, Allbit, OKEx, BiteBTC, Kryptono, Binance, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Upbit and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

