Genus (LON:GNS) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Genus (LON:GNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Genus in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,819.17 ($36.84).

Shares of LON GNS opened at GBX 2,950 ($38.55) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,844.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,608.86. Genus has a 52-week low of GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,110 ($40.64).

In other news, insider Lysanne Gray sold 1,298 shares of Genus stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,858 ($37.34), for a total transaction of £37,096.84 ($48,473.59). Also, insider Stephen Wilson sold 13,095 shares of Genus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,960 ($38.68), for a total value of £387,612 ($506,483.73). Insiders sold a total of 21,660 shares of company stock worth $63,501,582 over the last 90 days.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

