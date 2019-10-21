Genus (LON:GNS) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Genus (LON:GNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Genus in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,819.17 ($36.84).
Shares of LON GNS opened at GBX 2,950 ($38.55) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,844.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,608.86. Genus has a 52-week low of GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,110 ($40.64).
About Genus
Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.
