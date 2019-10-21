GenesisX Trading Up 46.8% This Week (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 46.8% higher against the US dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $62,116.00 and $56.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 85.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 8,997,269 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

