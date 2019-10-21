General Motors to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for General Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Ward now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.89. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GM. ValuEngine cut shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nomura set a $38.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

GM stock opened at $36.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in General Motors by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in General Motors by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $668,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,944 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,038 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

