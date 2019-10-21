General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,631,000 after purchasing an additional 643,774 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,063,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,701,000 after acquiring an additional 159,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 44.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,313,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,750,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,521,000 after acquiring an additional 154,410 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.58. The stock had a trading volume of 65,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,724. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

In other news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $846,570.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,008.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

