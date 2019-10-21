General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen set a $202.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

GD opened at $175.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $143.87 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $273,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,517.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total transaction of $2,642,783.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,459 shares of company stock worth $9,079,802. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

