Gemini Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $9.63 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00012084 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, The Rock Trading, DEx.top and HitBTC. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00221995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.14 or 0.01351282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000779 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00031832 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00090230 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 9,691,501 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, The Rock Trading, Bibox and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

