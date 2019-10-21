Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 9,808 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,808 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in PACCAR by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $60,767.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,290.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $72.04 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

