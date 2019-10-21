Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,961,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,821,245,000 after purchasing an additional 559,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 23.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,678,972,000 after buying an additional 2,605,688 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,926,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $599,643,000 after buying an additional 139,204 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,608,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,500,000 after buying an additional 17,706 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,079,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,159,000 after buying an additional 125,190 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRI. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group set a $126.00 price objective on Darden Restaurants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.34.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $110.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.83 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.10 and its 200-day moving average is $119.98.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.48%.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $190,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at $808,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,487,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $1,801,640. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

