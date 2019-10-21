Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 28.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 20.0% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 301.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 42.4% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. BidaskClub cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.30.

NDAQ opened at $98.62 on Monday. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $105.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.94 and a 200-day moving average of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.84%.

In other news, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 4,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $481,919.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $530,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,801 shares of company stock worth $1,158,532. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

