Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Aptiv by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Aptiv by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 618.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 58,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 50,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $250,768.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Aptiv from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Aptiv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.62.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $88.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 6.86%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

