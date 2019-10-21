Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 809.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 136.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 109.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $146.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.55. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $82.52 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,184 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $327,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 6,207 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $842,910.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,797 shares of company stock worth $1,511,865 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Argus set a $152.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.13.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

