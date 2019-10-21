Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $31,000 in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,763,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,576,000 after purchasing an additional 641,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,804,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,970,000 after purchasing an additional 300,044 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 489,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,310,000 after purchasing an additional 169,989 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1,201.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 179,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 165,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,465,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,459,000 after acquiring an additional 144,568 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE opened at $146.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.42. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $104.88 and a twelve month high of $148.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

In related news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,048,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,586,371.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.