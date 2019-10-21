Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,280 Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 30.3% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 56.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CXP. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $72.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.73 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 2.28%. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.