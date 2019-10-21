Gardner Denver (GDI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Gardner Denver to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GDI opened at $30.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.48. Gardner Denver has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Gardner Denver from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Gardner Denver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.