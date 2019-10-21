GameCredits (GAME) Price Up 6.9% This Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 21.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia, Upbit and YoBit. GameCredits has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $75,599.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GameCredits has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00666023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012395 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Coinrail, HitBTC, Crex24, BitBay and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

