FY2020 EPS Estimates for WPX Energy Inc Lifted by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for WPX Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim set a $18.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.28.

Shares of NYSE WPX opened at $9.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. WPX Energy has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 106.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 681.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,939,000 after buying an additional 5,905,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 32.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,119,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,461,000 after buying an additional 1,980,581 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 478.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,614,000 after buying an additional 1,481,155 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,733,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after buying an additional 821,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 19.4% in the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,692,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,011,000 after buying an additional 762,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

